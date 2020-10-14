Missing rescue dog returns after a month-long adventure

EAST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A beagle mix named Dante was found Sunday after traveling over 15 miles while on the loose for a month.

Dante had surgery at Second Chance Animal Services in East Brookfield for a broken leg after being hit by a car over the summer. After surgery she went to a foster home in Hardwick but escaped.

According to a news release from Second Chance Animal Services, 7 year-old Dante made a 15-mile journey from Hardwick to East Brookfield after being missing for a month. A resident from East Brookfield called Second Chance to help a stray dog in town.

“From the description we put two and two together. We immediately put up a rescue trap to try and help her. When she didn’t go in after a day or so, and it appeared she’d moved across the street, we enlisted the help of Missing Dogs Massachusetts to set up a second trap that secured Dante.” Second Chance CEO Sheryl Blancato.

Oh, the stories she could tell, if only she could talk. Second Chance

The trap was setup with a live camera that was monitored by Second Chance Shelter Manager & Vet Tech Shauna Griffin. While watching the live camera, Griffin saw Dante enter the trap and was secured to be brought back to the Second Chance Adoption Center.

“It’s like a story out of a children’s book where the heroine overcomes her fear through strength and determination to return to the people and place where she first knew love,” said Second Chance CEO Sheryl Blancato.

Animal Relocation Director Wendy Hall is thrilled to have Dante back, safe and sound. “We wish she was wearing a tracker. Somehow, she got from Hardwick to East Brookfield. She was seen in Barre around the farms and then nothing for two weeks but apparently, she was making her way back here!! She is in pretty good shape. She was finding food someplace on her travels because she actually gained two pounds. She’s pretty clean and her leg is very sore, but we expected that.”

The animal clinic gave Dante a checkup and x-rays Monday and she will remain at the adoption center for staff to monitor.

Images and video courtesy: Second Chance Animal Services