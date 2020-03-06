Missing South Carolina woman with medical condition has ties to western Massachusetts

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A missing woman with a medical condition from Horry County in South Carolina may have ties to the western Massachusetts area, according to police.

Orange Police shared a Facebook post by the Horry County Police Department on Thursday, searching for 61-year-old Marianne Cecilia Marsh. She was last seen near Birch Lane in the University Forest neighborhood outside of Conway, S.C., on February 14 around 9 a.m.

Police say Marsh was last heard from around 4 p.m. that Friday. She has a medical condition that requires medication and typically needs a cane to walk. Horry County Police believe Marsh has ties to the North Quabbin area.

She is described as 5’10 tall and weighs about 105 pounds. Police say she was last seen wearing a burgundy snuggie or hoddie.

If you’ve seen her or have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Horry County Police Department at (843) 248-1520.