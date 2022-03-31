STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Sturbridge police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman that has been reported missing since Monday.

According to the Sturbridge Police Department, 48-year-old resident Miyumi Mahon was reported missing by her father. She was last seen on Monday at approximately noon wearing a silver two-toned winter coat, a dark winter ski cap, jeans, and brown shoes. Miyumi is described as a white female 5’4” tall, weighing 130 pounds with shoulder-length black/graying hair and brown eyes.

Miyumi suffers from Schizophrenia and may have left home without her medication. She does not drive, but her phone last pinged in Hartford, Connecticut on Wednesday at 12:45 a.m.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Sturbridge Police Department at 508-347-2525 extension 0.