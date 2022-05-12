STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police located the body of a missing 20-year-old man in Sturbridge Thursday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning, State Police were called to assist in finding a missing man whose vehicle was found still running at the Wells State Park on Walker Pond Road in Sturbridge. The Warren man was reported missing after he had not been seen since Wednesday afternoon.

Sturbridge Police and several State Police K9 Units checked the park and located the man’s body around 6:20 a.m. State Police detectives and Crime Scene services are investigating the death.

No other information has been made available at this time.