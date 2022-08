WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Worcester Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager that hasn’t returned home.

According to police, 14-year-old Jorge Rivera went to stay with a friend on Harlow Street a week ago and was supposed to return home Monday but did not. Rivera is 5’5″ in height, and weighs 100 pounds. Police say he may be with a friend in Southbridge.

If you have any information on Rivera’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact Worcester Police at 508-799-8606.