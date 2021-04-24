Mobile COVID-19 vaccination buses will visit local communities

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care announced, a new “Mobile Vax” as an effort to reach and vaccinate more people against COVID-19.

The vaccination bus aims to help Black and Brown Communities and non-English speaking populations get vaccinated.

The Latino Equity Fund facilitated its connections to offer vaccine access to these communities and help overcome vaccine hesitancy.

The mobile vaccination clinics will administer approximately 500 vaccinations per day and will visit East Boston, Chelsea, Holyoke, and Chicopee over the next several weeks, the first stop will be East Boston on April 24.

The mobile vaccination clinics require an appointment and no walk-ins will be accepted.

The East Boston Neighborhood Health Center (EBNHC) and Last Mile Vaccine Delivery are also part of this new vaccination bus that wishes to accelerate vaccine distribution.