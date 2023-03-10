SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mobile sports betting goes live Friday morning across Massachusetts, opening up access to sports gambling to millions.

MGM Springfield has been the epicenter of sports betting in Western Massachusetts since January 31st. At 10:00 a.m. Friday morning, though, no more braving downtown traffic, fighting for a parking spot, or waiting in line sports betting is going mass market.

Already in Massachusetts, more than 80,000 people qualify as problematic gamblers, and another 390,000 are at risk. Game Sense is the state’s go-to gaming counseling service.

To start, you have a choice. Seven betting apps go live on Friday, including a few from long-established gaming companies like MGM, Caesers, or WynnBett. There are also those you’ve seen advertised for years, like Draft Kings, and Fan Duel, and newcomers to the bookie scene, like the Barstool Sports Book.

Each requires similar information, they have to verify your identity, including age and where you live. They also need your phone number, email address, and the last four digits of your Social Security number.

Finally, each app is offering sign-on bonuses like free money for your first bet. All of those are a little different and come with a laundry list of stipulations. Also, for most, you have to make a deposit of your own money first, before you claim the bonus bets. Indiana also launched its mobile betting about a month after in-person and saw their total wagers more than triple when phones entered the picture.

The Attorney General’s office penned a nine-page letter of concerns to the state gaming commission and offered testimony at their meeting on Thursday. The state also has a hotline you can call 24-7, specialists are always available and can walk you through how to access the resources that will best help you.