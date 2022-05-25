Mass. (WWLP) – 22News heard from public safety advocates who are taking action against gun violence and demanding lawmakers do the same in the wake of the mass shooting in Texas.

22News spoke with leaders of the Massachusetts Chapter of ‘Moms Demand Action,’ a grass-roots organization that was formed in the wake of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012. They told 22News that more needs to be done locally, state-wide, and federally, including addressing gun violence as a ‘public health epidemic’ rather than just a political issue.

“Once again, gun violence has forced its way into our schools, leaving nothing but devastation, trauma, and tragedy in its wake. We cannot and will not accept a reality in which our children aren’t safe in schools or their communities. Enough was already enough, many years ago. We demand action from our lawmakers now. Rina Schneur, co-lead of the Massachusetts chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense

Moms Demand Action has been going state by state advocating for gun legislation as well as helping community organizations with violence intervention.

“Massachusetts may have some of the nation’s strongest gun laws: thanks to the hard work of thousands of local Moms Demand Action volunteers together with other gun violence prevention organizations and our partners in community violence intervention. We’ve been able to influence our lawmakers to create the kinds of common-sense reforms that help protect us from senseless and preventable gun violence. But the truth is unless more is done, locally, state-wide and federally, we are not safe. We may be heartbroken today, but our sleeves are rolled up and we continue the work,” said Rina Schneur

Rina Schneur continued by saying, “Those have been impactful and we see in Massachusetts we have strong legislation, we still need to do more, but we have strong legislation. We need to mimic that in other states because we are as good as our borders.”

Kristen Bauer, co-leader of the Massachusetts chapter of Moms Demand Action told 22News, “We need to elect ‘gun-sense’ candidates who will make these changes. It’s an election cycle, this is the time to ask candidates what their position is on common sense gun.”

The chapter co-leaders said they are currently working on the legislation here in the state to address the issue of ‘ghost guns.’ Ghost guns are firearms that do not contain a serial number and are untraceable.

Moms Demand Action has a list of events here, as well as a page for people to learn more about gun legislation.