SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This February 6th marks 45 years since the historic blizzard of 1978 hit New England.

The storm brought with it significant impacts to southern New England, including over two feet of snow to both Boston and Providence. According to the National Weather Service, nearly 100 people died because of the storm, and more than 4,500 were injured.

The technology and disaster plans that were used were not developed enough, and no one had ever seen a storm like it before.

22News spoke to one local resident who experienced the blizzard firsthand.

“Yeah, that was the worst blizzard I have ever been in,” Ryan recalled. “Wind drifts were 6 to 7 feet tall in some places, cars were buried, people could not get out of their houses. You know… yeah, it was bad.”

Along with the heavy snowfall, the blizzard brought with it high winds and created storm surges of up to 4.5 feet along the coast.