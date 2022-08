MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – National Purple Heart Recognition day is Sunday and one local town will hold a ceremony Friday afternoon.

Purple Hearts are awarded in the name of the President to those wounded or killed while serving. More than two million have been awarded since the medal was first given in 1932. Each year, August seventh is set aside to recognize that sacrifice.

The Town of Monson will hold a flag-raising ceremony at Memorial Hall Friday at noon.