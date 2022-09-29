Mass. (WWLP) – Another milestone was set on Thursday for Monson Savings Bank. The local institution hosting an Open House Celebration at their new Loan and Operation Center.

Community members coming together for some music, light bites, and conversation to mark the occasion. Since 1872, Monson Savings Bank has been serving local residents and businesses. 22News spoke with President and CEO of the bank, Dan Moriarty about this latest venture for the bank.

“We opened up the location back during the pandemic in June of 2020. As the pandemic subsided, we felt it was time to have an open house and invite customers, corporators, board members and the community to come and celebrate,” said Moriarty.

The new Loan and Operation center is located at 75 Post Office Park in Wilbraham. This year Monson Savings Bank is celebrating 150 years of service.