WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A tractor-trailer struck and killed a moose along the Massachusetts Turnpike in Westfield Tuesday morning.

Massachusetts State Police Lieutenant Paul Sullivan told 22News, at around 6:30 a.m. a 2016 Volvo tractor-trailer truck struck and killed a moose standing on the road of I-90 in Westfield. The tractor-trailer had serious front-end damage.

The 61-year-old man driving the tractor-trailer was from Johnstown, New York, and was uninjured.