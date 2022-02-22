MARLBORO, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Environmental Police were called to a residential section of Marlboro for a report of a moose wandering through the neighborhood.

According to the Environmental Police, the moose was found in a heavily populated area. They decided the safest option was to immobilize the animal with a tranquilizing agent and then move it to an undisclosed rural location. Officers monitored the moose until it recovered.

A moose can weigh over 1,000 pounds and grow to over 6 feet in height. They move quickly and can pose a danger to people when startled or provoked.

If you see a moose in a densely populated area, leave it alone and contact the nearest MassWildlife District Office or the Environmental Police to report the sighting and get advice. The Environmental Police Radio Room can be reached 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-632-8075.