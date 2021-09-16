Moose relocated after being hit by car in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – A moose was relocated after being hit by a car in downtown Worcester Wednesday.

According to Massachusetts Division of Fisheries & Wildlife (MassWildlife), crews were called to reports of a moose wandering through downtown Worcester was involved in a minor car accident. The Massachusetts Environmental Police were able to immobilize (restrict movement) the bull moose weighing approximately 700 pounds.

The biologists for MassWildlife were able to relocate the moose for both the safety of the public and the moose to a nearby wooded area. They monitored him until the effects of the immobilizing drugs wore off.

The Large Animal Response Team (LART) is made up of MassWildlife biologists and Environmental Police officers who are specially trained to assist with large animals such as moose, bear, and deer. If animals pose a threat to people in urban areas or roadways, LART can relocate the animal.

Officials are reminding the public that breeding season for moose are from September through October. Drivers should be alert, especially at night as moose will step onto a roadway without concern for oncoming traffic.