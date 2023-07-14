BROCKTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating after a deadly crash on Route 24 in Brockton.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, at around 11:39 p.m. Thursday, a moped and a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta made contact as the moped traveled from the right lane to the middle lane. A man operating the moped was ejected from the bike and three vehicles traveling behind the Volkswagen and moped struck the moped as it lay on the roadway.

The moped operator was taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, where he died. The driver of the Volkswagen remained at the scene which was cleared at 12:48 a.m.

The investigation is being conducted by the State Police-Milton Barracks, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.