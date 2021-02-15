More cases of UK COVID-19 variant reported in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Officials reported 19 new cases of the U.K. variant on a total of 29 cases, so far in the state.

It is something health officials continue to monitor closely as COVID cases continue on the downward trend in the state, the variant, or B.1.1.7 as it’s called has been found in six Massachusetts counties, including Hampden.

In all, 19 more cases of the highly contagious United Kingdom variant of COVID-19 was found over the weekend, bringing the total number of known cases in the Commonwealth to 29.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, only four of the total 29 cases have evidence of recent travel, suggesting that the majority of cases identified in the Bay State were transmitted locally.

Dr. Fauci said the Moderna and the Pfizer vaccines do well against this UK variant.



“If you look at the in vitro in the test tube looking at vaccine-induced antibodies that you and I would get if we were vaccinated, it seems to work well against this UK strain,” said Fauci.

There have been 17 cases in Worcester County, six in Norfolk County, two each in Middlesex and Plymouth counties, and one each in Hampden and Suffolk counties.

The B.1.1.7 variant, originally identified in the united kingdom, was first detected in Massachusetts on January 17, 2021.

The first case was in a Boston woman in her 20s who had traveled to the U.K. and returned back to Boston on January 3, one British scientist says the coronavirus variant is getting stronger and is becoming more of a concern.



“I think that what’s concerning about this is that the 1.1.7. variant that we have had circulating for some weeks or months is beginning to mutate again and get new mutations which could affect the way that we handle the virus in terms of immunity and effectiveness of vaccines,” said Fauci.



As for Baystate Health, the hospital system has 97 hospitalized patients, which is the lowest number since late November.