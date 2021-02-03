More COVID-19 vaccines en route to Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Even as case numbers slowly start going down, the pandemic is still a potent threat but it looks like more vaccines will soon be coming to Massachusetts.

The Biden administration announced it would begin providing a limited supply of vaccines to retail pharmacies and would increase the distribution of vaccine to states to 10.5 million doses a week for the next three weeks.

Since taking office, the new administration has increased the supply of vaccines to states by 22 percent. Massachusetts saw its allocation jump from 8,000 doses a week to about 10,000 for this week.

It’s unclear how many additional doses our state will see from this increase but state senator eric lesser telling me it’s another step in the right direction.

“We need everyone to follow the guidelines and stay safe. We need to get these vaccines out. There is nothing more important happening than to make sure that these vaccines are distributed in a timely and safe way,” said Gov. Charlie Baker.

Senator Lesser has filed emergency legislation calling on gov. Baker to establish a scheduling system for all vaccine appointments. The Baker administration has mentioned formally the launch of a call center to help the public navigate the web on vaccine appointments in the coming days.

Governor Baker mentioned the call center on Wednesday during his briefing but did not go into much detail about how it would work.