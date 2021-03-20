More people become eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in Mass

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Monday, more Massachusetts residents will become eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines.



The state of Massachusetts finally reached one million residents who are now fully vaccinated.



On Monday phase two of the Massachusetts vaccine rollout plan will expand eligibility to more residents.

That will include people who are 60 and older and many frontline workers including those working in restaurants, transit workers, as well as grocery and convenience store workers.

The state received 316,000 total doses from the federal government this past week, including 8,000 of the Johnson and Johnson formula.

Governor Baker said he is expecting a “significant” increase in supply sometime early next month.

All Massachusetts residents can now preregister for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at one of the state’s seven mass vaccination sites or call the hotline at 2-1-1.