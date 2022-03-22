BOSTON (AP) — More than $1.2 million has been awarded in Massachusetts to enhance state parks.

The state Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) said Monday that it awarded the money to municipalities, nonprofits and other groups that agreed to match the funds, and 29 projects were chosen.

Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides said the Partnerships Matching Funds Program allows the state to partner with others to make significant investments within the park system. The money went to 13 new projects and 16 multi-year projects that were previously funded.

“The DCR Partnership Matching Funds Program allows us to work with dedicated stakeholders, such as municipalities, nonprofits, and other community-based organizations to make significant investments within the Massachusetts State Parks System,” said Theoharides. “Importantly, this funding will be used to improve ecological health, as well enhance and expand public use and enjoyment for years to come.”

The Colin’s Joy Project in South Boston received the largest award, $300,000, to reimagine and redesign Joyce Playground at Marine Park.

In western Massachusetts, the Connecticut River Conservancy was awarded $20,000 to eradicate invasive water chestnuts in the river along the Connecticut River Greenway in Northampton, and the Friends of Great Falls Discovery Center in Turners Falls received $16,000 for repairs and enhancements for educational programs at the center.