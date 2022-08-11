BOSTON/METHUEN, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 100 goats are up for adoption after being seized in January from a property in Dighton.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the MSPCA, the goats and an emu were seized by law enforcement and are now available for adoption after the owner failed to post $100,000 security on July 29th. A mustang was also seized but has been transferred to a nonprofit welfare organization in Maine.

Anyone interested in adopting goats is encouraged to visit mspca.org/goats for more information. There are also 29 baby goats born at Nevins Farm over the last six months because 12 does were pregnant at the time of the seizure.

Some of the goats drinking water at Nevins Farm in Methuen (credit MSPCA-Angell)

There are more than 100 goats looking for new loving homes (credit MSPCA-Angell)

The goats came to Nevins following an MSPCA Law Enforcement investigation. (credit MSPCA-Angell)

More than two dozen baby goats have been born since the seizure in January. (credit MSPCA-Angell)

Before arriving at Nevins Farm, two goats tested positive for Caprine Arthritis Encephalitis (CAE) and two goats tested positive for Johne’s Disease, both of which are relatively common illnesses in domestic goats.

“Because the entire herd lived together we have to presume that everyone has been exposed to both CAE and Johne’s Disease. They’ve been in our care for more than six months and we’ve tested repeatedly, which has not confirmed any additional disease spread, but out of an abundance of caution, we intend to place the animals in homes in which they are the only ruminants on the property, or can be housed separate from other ruminants per state regulations. Moreover, the goats must be adopted to homes in Massachusetts,” added Keiley.

“The babies are adorable. We’ve loved taking care of them—and more than anything we’re grateful for the support from our community that enabled us to rescue them from such dangerous living conditions,” said Rachel Diersen, assistant manager, equine and farm animals at the MSPCA at Nevins Farm.

Jerry the Emu

Jerry the emu is also looking for a new home (credit MSPCA-Angell)

“Jerry” the emu is available for adoption to apply online visit mspca.org/nevinsadopt. The MSPCA describes him as an entertaining character on the farm and must be placed in a home with other companion animals.

“One of the cutest things about Jerry is that he’s already lived with some goat friends, and he seems to really love them,” added Diersen.

“The sheer number of animals [in this case] and significance of their medical needs have stretched all of our space and staff resources to the max, but those challenges are worth it knowing that we are able to find them new loving homes,” said Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell.