More than 2.5 million Massachusetts residents have already voted for November election

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Millions of Massachusetts residents have already voted ahead of election day next week.

Voters continue to hit the polls as election day near, including West Springfield, where the public library has been busy since polls opened last week.

“With all the uncertainty of the pandemic, I’ll stay away from the more controversial topics but I think early voting is the way to go this year. It’s one of our rights and I think it’s a duty of ours,” said Jeremy Liddell of West Springfield.

Voter turnout for the November 3 election is projected to be double the record-setting number of ballots cast in the Sept. 1 state primaries. It’s also expected to exceed the historical 75 percent voter turnout in the 2016 election.

More than 2.5 million Massachusetts residents have already voted, as early in-person voting in Massachusetts continues through Friday, October 30. Experts predict that more people will vote in the 2020 election compared to 2016, when the state saw 3.3 million votes.

West Springfield has seen hundreds of voters since October 17, including 324 votes Tuesday.

However, as the pandemic yet again worsens, some people are concerned about whether their ballot will be counted.

“I don’t want to be concerned about that but I am because of a lot of this disruption that has gone on and the threats to the postal service and all that. If people mail in their ballots they should be counted,” said Jeanne Gleason of West Springfield.

Officials in Massachusetts may begin counting absentee and mail-in ballots no later than 9:00pm on November 3. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Election Day in order to be counted.

22News is your election headquarter and be sure to stick with us for the latest as election day gets closer.