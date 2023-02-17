BOSTON (WWLP) – The Bureau of Special Investigations (BSI) found evidence of more than $2.7 million in public assistance benefits and services, such as SNAP and Medicaid, were fraudulently obtained during the second quarter of the fiscal year 2023.

A total of 1,136 cases during October, November and December 2022 were investigated. Of those cases, 255 were found to be fraudulent, with a total of $2,710,499.81 in funds.

The BSI investigates any assistance programs administered by the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA), the Department of Children and Families (DCF), and the Division of Medical Assistance, which administers MassHealth (Medicaid). They also work with the Department of Early Education & Care. The investigations ensure taxpayer dollars are not being abused and that these assistance programs truly go to people in need.

“I commend the work of our office’s Bureau of Special Investigations for rooting out waste, fraud and abuse alongside of their dedication to ensuring a more responsible, accountable, and transparent government for all families regardless of bank balance, background, or zip code,” said State Auditor Diana DiZoglio.

The following funds were fraudulently obtained in these assistance programs:

Transitional Aid to Families with Dependent Children (TAFDC) – $1,599,669.44

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) – $770,697.40

Medicaid – $283,156.08

Department of Early Education & Care (EEC) – $49,698.69

Emergency Aid to the Elderly, Disabled, and Children (EAEDC) – $7,278.20

The fraudulent cases are referred to state agencies that work to recover those funds. Individuals found fraudulently applying for assistance funds are disqualified from programs and prosecuted in state and federal court.