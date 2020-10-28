More than $200K awarded to western Massachusetts communities in land use planning grants

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baker administration is giving more than a million dollars in land use planning grants around the state.

The funds will help communities sustainably develop and conserve land and diversify housing choices.

The grants are funding 29 projects in the state. Here in western Massachusetts, it’ll fund the following projects:

Adams – $45,000 – Housing Package: 40R, ADU, Housing Choice Zoning Measures, plus Home Occupations

– $45,000 – Housing Package: 40R, ADU, Housing Choice Zoning Measures, plus Home Occupations Athol – $40,000 – Downtown rezoning

– $40,000 – Downtown rezoning Easthampton – $21,000 – Parking Utilization Study; Sale/Reuse of 3 municipal buildings

– $21,000 – Parking Utilization Study; Sale/Reuse of 3 municipal buildings Great Barrington – $10,000 – Food System Plan for Climate Resilience

– $10,000 – Food System Plan for Climate Resilience Northampton – $45,000 – Community & Resilience Hub

– $45,000 – Community & Resilience Hub Pioneer Valley Planning Commission (PVPC) – $43,000 – Land Development & Management in the Pioneer Valley after COVID 19

– $43,000 – Land Development & Management in the Pioneer Valley after COVID 19 Ware – $30,000 – West St. Corridor Study

The Pioneer Valley Planning Commission will help Easthampton, Hadley, Ludlow, and South Hadley with land development.

Governor Baker says these grants will make the state a more affordable, sustainable place to live and raise a family.