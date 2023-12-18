BOSTON (WWLP) – Reporting will be made public this week breaking down the emergency shelter crisis.

Details have not been forthcoming when it comes to the emergency shelter crisis, but what we do know is the waitlist for those seeking shelter only continues to grow. As of the latest numbers, there are just over 7,500 families in emergency shelters. That number has hovered around that amount since Governor Maura Healey instituted a cap on the number of families Massachusetts could house.

Since there is a cap the state instituted a waitlist that triages families based on needs. That waitlist has continued to grow since it was first put in place. Four days after the cap was hit in early November, there were only 22 families on the waiting list, that number has significantly increased to the current waitlist number of 304 families.

Currently, approximately 800 families are being housed in western Massachusetts. However, western Massachusetts does not have welcome centers or any solid plans for overflow sites leaving families in western Massachusetts without the same resources other parts of the state have.

Many families in western Massachusetts are being sent to the eastern part of the state to be sheltered, this has caused kids to be uprooted from their school systems and some parents to lose their jobs.

Now, we will know more on Tuesday when the first report on the crisis is due by the governor.