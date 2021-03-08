More than 700,000 fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Massachusetts

BOSTON (SHNS) – Almost 26,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Massachusetts on Sunday, the Department of Public Health said Monday afternoon.

The agency’s report showed that there were 1,428,657 people who had received at least the first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines and 700,741 people who had received both doses of those vaccines.

Another 14,395 people had been given the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, DPH said. DPH said there were 715,136 people in Massachusetts who it considers to be “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19, meaning they have either received both doses of Moderna or Pfizer’s formulas or had been given the Johnson & Johnson shot.

In all, Massachusetts has administered 2,143,793 doses, which is about 88 percent of the 2,433,760 doses that have been shipped here by the federal government.