More than $75M from American Rescue Plan to be distributed to local colleges, university

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A total of $75,756,190 in emergency funding under the American Rescue Plan will be split between twelve local colleges and universities, Congressman Richard Neal announced Tuesday.

The emergency funding will help schools deal with the sever financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. At least half of the funding will be sent in the form of emergency cash assistance grants for students that are facing hunger and homelessness.

“The success of our local colleges and universities is critical to the success of our students and to the strength of our community,” said Congressman Neal. “Educational institutions here in western and central Massachusetts and across the country have been steadfast in their mission of delivering quality education in the face of this pandemic. The American Rescue Plan makes a historic investment that will secure the future of these valued institutions and provide struggling students with urgent relief that will allow them to stay on track and complete their education.”

Colleges and universities that will receive funding included:

American International College: $5,686,696

Bay Path University: $4,881,677

College of Our Lady of the Elms: $3,608,828

Berkshire Community College: $3,969,913

Holyoke Community College: $13,291,667

Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts: $3,942,592

Westfield State University: $12,788,564

Mount Holyoke College: $4,217,824

Nichols College: $3,308,361

Springfield College: $8,898,028

Western New England University: $6,961,297

Williams College: $4,200,741

Students looking to receive emergency funding should contact their school on how to apply.