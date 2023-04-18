BOSTON (WWLP) – For the first time, we are seeing the state’s monthly casino revenue along with both retail and online sports wagering.

In the month of March, $568,091,232.87 was wagered through current and future in-person and online sports bets. Retail licensees allowed for in-person sports wagering received $1,455,304.43 in taxable gaming revenue. Since the beginning of online sports betting on March 10, the total gaming revenue across six online platforms was $45,605,606.69. The total taxes collected by the state in March for sports betting was $9,339,417.30.

The combined Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) for the state’s three casinos was approximately $104.5 million. MGM Springfield took in $24,079,637.77 in the combined table and slot games, paying $6,019,909.44 in taxes to the state.

To date, Massachusetts has collected approximately $1.374 billion in taxes from the three casinos in the state since the opening of each facility.