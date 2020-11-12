More than half of Americans still plan to travel this Thanksgiving despite COVID warnings

(WWLP) – With Thanksgiving around the corner, it’s time to make plans. The question on the minds of many, to travel or not to travel?

More than half of Americans according to TripAdvisor, still plan to travel this Thanksgiving despite covid concerns.

And while united airlines and JetBlue are adding flights to meet the demand.

TripAdvisor says road trips will still be more popular.

TSA from Boston Logan Airport say they are ready for any potential influx.

Dan Velez told 22News, “They’re going to be wearing face masks some will be wearing face shields, they’ll have gloves on. When the customer comes up to the TSA agent they don’t have to give their ID or boarding pass to the TSA agent, they can just stick their ID card into the machine, it will read it and the machine will know if that person has a ticket.”

Trip-advisor also says that the majority will drive, others though, are staying put.