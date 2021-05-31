More than half of Massachusetts residents now vaccinated against COVID

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The push to get more people vaccinated as we reach new milestones in the vaccination initiative.

More than half of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated. According to the latest public health data, so far, more than 3.6 million Massachusetts residents have been fully immunized from the virus.

About 4.1 million first doses and nearly 3.4 million second have been administered.

22News spoke with a Springfield resident who says they hope that this will inspire more people to get vaccinated.

“Everybody should go get vaccinated,” said Michael Rosen of Springfield. “Go for it! The risk is really infinitesimal, especially with the Pfizer and Moderna that we have here.”

In a recent press conference, Governor Charlie Baker said that Massachusetts is on track to meet its goal of vaccinating 4.1 million residents by mid-June and reach herd immunity.