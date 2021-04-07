More vaccines expected to arrive in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pharmacies, health centers, and community vaccination sites in Massachusetts are getting a huge increase in vaccine supply.

Nearly 830,000 doses are coming to the state this week and 445,000 first and second doses are going to the state-run sites. And 385,000 federal doses will be distributed to pharmacies and community health centers across the state.

The increase in doses comes as President Joe Biden announced he’s moving up his deadline to states for making all adults eligible for the vaccine.

All Massachusetts residents 16 and older will be eligible for a vaccine on April 19 and regional vaccination sites are coming to Chicopee and West Springfield. But the sites can’t open until there are enough vaccines.

The city of Chicopee has a tentative agreement to hold the vaccination site at the Castle of Knights on Memorial Drive which has the capacity to serve 750 people a day, five days a week.

“We are excited about the regional site. The regional site is something that Chicopee needed and we can’t wait to get it up and running,” said Chicopee Mayor John Vieau. “We have been planning and we have been training and waiting for our fair share of doses to come to the city.”

The West Springfield vaccination site will be at The Big E fairgrounds but an opening date is still not set.