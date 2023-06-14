BOSTON (WWLP) – Members of the FBI in Boston arrested a manager of the morgue at Harvard Medical School along with two others for allegedly trafficking stolen human remains.

According to the Justice Department in Pennsylvania, individuals bought and sold human remains stolen from Harvard Medical School and an Arkansas mortuary. On Wednesday the following were indicted by a federal grand jury on conspiracy and interstate transport of stolen goods charges:

Cedric Lodge (55) of Goffstown NH, who managed the morgue

(55) of Goffstown NH, who managed the morgue Denise Lodge (63) of Goffstown, NH

(63) of Goffstown, NH Katrina Maclean (44) of Salem, MA

(44) of Salem, MA Joshua Taylor (46) of West Lawn, PA

(46) of West Lawn, PA Mathew Lampi (52) of East Bethel, MN

Two other individuals have also been charged, 41-year-old Jeremy Pauley of Bloomsburg, PA, was charged by Criminal Information, and Candace Chapman Scott, of Little Rock, Arkansas, was

previously indicted in the Eastern District of Arkansas.

From 2018 through 2022, Cedric Lodge allegedly stole organs and other parts of cadavers donated for medical research and education before their scheduled cremations from the morgue for the Anatomical Gifts Program at Harvard Medical School in Boston.

Cedric Lodge would then transport stolen remains from Boston to his residence in Goffstown, New Hampshire, where he and his wife, Denise Lodge, sold the remains to Katrina Maclean, Joshua Taylor, and others. Maclean and Taylor were also allowed to enter the morgue and examine cadavers to choose what to purchase.

Taylor would on occasion transport stolen remains back to Pennsylvania and also the Lodges shipped stolen remains to Taylor and others out of state. Maclean and Taylor would then resell the stolen remains for profit, including to Jeremy Pauley.

Pauley also purchased stolen human remains from Candace Chapman Scott, who allegedly stole remains from her employer, a Little Rock, Arkansas mortuary and crematorium. Scott stole parts of cadavers as well as the corpses of two stillborn babies.

The remains Pauley purchased were sold to other individuals, including Matthew Lampi. During an extended period of time, Lampi and Pauly exchanged over $100,000 in online payments.

If convicted, the maximum penalty is 15 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

“Some crimes defy understanding,” said United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam. “The theft and trafficking of human remains strikes at the very essence of what makes us human. It is particularly egregious that so many of the victims here volunteered to allow their remains to be used to educate medical professionals and advance the interests of science and healing. For them and their families to be taken advantage of in the name of profit is appalling. With these charges, we are seeking to secure some measure of justice for all these victims. I’d like to thank Harvard Medical School, which is also a victim here, for their cooperation in this investigation. Additionally, this prosecution would not be possible without the close cooperation and hard work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the United States Attorney’s Offices in multiple districts, including the Eastern District of Arkansas. From the beginning, this has been a multi-jurisdictional investigation, and our two offices have worked side by side to bring justice for these victims.”

“The defendants violated the trust of the deceased and their families all in the name of greed,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Jacqueline Maguire. “While today’s charges cannot undo the unfathomable pain this heinous crime has caused, the FBI will continue to work tirelessly to see that justice is served.”

“Today, the United States Attorney has announced charges against several individuals who used the United States mail to ship stolen human remains,” said Christopher Nielsen, the Inspector in Charge of the Philadelphia Division of the Postal Inspection Service. “Robbing families of the remains of their loved ones is an unconscionable act and confounds our collective sense of decency. Using the United States mail to facilitate the theft and shipment of human remains is a federal crime and the Postal Inspection Service will do everything in its power to stop it. I want to thank our law enforcement partners and the United States Attorney for working with the Postal Inspection Service to stop this group, and I hope our efforts bring a small amount of relief to the victimized families.”