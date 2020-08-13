Mosquito control task force created in efforts to tackle EEE in Massachusetts

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Under the Baker-Polito administration, a task force will tackle improving statewide monitoring of how mosquito-borne viruses are transmitted.

August is considered the most active month for transmission and public health officials say Massachusetts is facing another season of the rare but dangerous virus. Mosquitoes are most active at dusk and dawn and gather in places like tall grass, marshes, forests, and weeds.

The state recommends wearing long clothing outdoors, such as long pants, a long-sleeved shirt, and socks. You should wear a repellent with DEET in it and try to remove areas of standing water around your home like wading pools and change birdbaths.

MASSACHUSETTS ARBOVIRUS EEE RISK MAP

Cleaning clogged roof gutters and removing wet leaves can also help reduce the number of mosquitos near your home. Rob Watson of Westhampton told 22News that he’s noticed more mosquitoes on his walks and they’re even bothering his pets.

“Our poor dog just gets inundated by black flies and we are just swatting it off his snout,” said Watson. “You know virtually three or four times during our walks, but we definitely notice it, and its definitely bothersome to say the least.”

MASS.GOV EEE FACTSHEET

The task force will have its first meeting Friday, August 14, to provide updates of the latest information on EEE.