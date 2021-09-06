Mosquitoes still around as nice weather continues

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the nice weather continues across the region, it’s likely you’ve spent some time outside recently and noticed mosquitoes are still around.

All the rain and muggy weather the Pioneer Valley has been experiencing this summer has led to more desirable areas for mosquitos to lay eggs and fly around.

Natasha Wright, technical director at Braman Termite and Pest Elimination, told 22News, “Staying away from shady, moist places and always, of course, getting rid of standing water around your house because that’s where they breed in.”

Getting a mosquito bite can be annoying because of the itch associated with it, but mosquitos can also be carrying West Nile virus as well as Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or EEE. There was a spike in EEE a few years ago, and since then cases have gone down and there have been no reports of it this year.

Wright added, “However they have had a lot of West Nile positives from mosquitos. Ninety-eight have been detected.”

There have been three human cases of West Nile Virus reported in the state this year, all in Middlesex County. Health officials say Agawam, Chicopee, East Longmeadow, Longmeadow, Springfield, and West Springfield are all considered to be at moderate risk for the West Nile Virus.

Some symptoms of West Nile Virus can include fever, body aches, vomiting, and rash. If you suspect you might be showing symptoms contact your doctor.