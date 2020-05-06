Breaking News
Southwick Police call off search on Congamond Lake, will resume Thursday

Most current COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts nursing facilities

Massachusetts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP)– The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MassDPH) has been providing daily and cumulative data on Massachusetts COVID-19 cases and testing, and weekly data on confirmed cases by city/town and residents subject to COVID-19 quarantine.

You can find the daily updated data here.

The following numbers are confirmed COVID-19 cases within nursing homes, rest homes, skilled nursing facilities, and assisted living residences in western Massachusetts:

HAMPDEN COUNTY:

  • 16 Acres Healthcare Center Hampden County >30
  • Agawam Health Care >10
  • CareOne at Holyoke >30
  • CareOne at Redstone >30
  • Chapin Center >30
  • Chicopee Rehab and Nursing Center >10
  • Day Brook Village Senior Living >30
  • East Longmeadow Skilled Nursing Center >30
  • Governor’s Center >30
  • Heritage Hall East >30
  • Heritage Hall North 10-30
  • Heritage Hall West >30
  • Julian J Levitt Family Nursing Home >30
  • Life Care Center of Wilbraham >30
  • Loomis Lakeside at Reeds Landing
  • Mont Marie Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center
  • Mt. St. Vincent Nursing Home >30
  • Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke >30
  • Vero Health and Rehab of Hampden <10
  • Vero Health and Rehab of Wilbraham >30

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY:

  • CareOne at Northampton >30
  • Center for Extended Care at Amherst >30
  • Elaine Center at Hadley 10-30
  • Highview of Northampton >30

FRANKLIN COUNTY:

Buckley-Greenfield Healthcare Center >30
Charlene Manor & Extended Care Facility 10-30
Poet’s Seat 10-30

BERKSHIRE COUNTY:

  • Fairview Commons Nursing & Rehabilitation <10
  • Timberlyn Heights <10
  • Williamstown Commons >30

ASSISTED LIVING RESIDENCES:

  • Armbrook Assisted Living >30
  • Chestnut Knoll at Glenmeadow <10
  • Christopher Heights of Belchertown <10
  • East Village Place <10
  • Heritage Woods <10
  • Landmark at Monastery Heights 10-30
  • Loomis Lakeside at Reeds Landing <10
  • Mason Wright Assisted Living >30
  • Orchard Valley of Wilbraham
  • Ruth’s House <10
  • The Arbors at Westfield 10-30
  • The Reserve at East Longmeadow <10

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today