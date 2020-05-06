Most current COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts nursing facilities

(WWLP)– The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MassDPH) has been providing daily and cumulative data on Massachusetts COVID-19 cases and testing, and weekly data on confirmed cases by city/town and residents subject to COVID-19 quarantine.

You can find the daily updated data here.

The following numbers are confirmed COVID-19 cases within nursing homes, rest homes, skilled nursing facilities, and assisted living residences in western Massachusetts:

HAMPDEN COUNTY:

16 Acres Healthcare Center Hampden County >30

Agawam Health Care >10

CareOne at Holyoke >30

CareOne at Redstone >30

Chapin Center >30

Chicopee Rehab and Nursing Center >10

Day Brook Village Senior Living >30

East Longmeadow Skilled Nursing Center >30

Governor’s Center >30

Heritage Hall East >30

Heritage Hall North 10-30

Heritage Hall West >30

Julian J Levitt Family Nursing Home >30

Life Care Center of Wilbraham >30

Loomis Lakeside at Reeds Landing

Mont Marie Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center

Mt. St. Vincent Nursing Home >30

Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke >30

Vero Health and Rehab of Hampden <10

Vero Health and Rehab of Wilbraham >30

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY:

CareOne at Northampton >30

Center for Extended Care at Amherst >30

Elaine Center at Hadley 10-30

Highview of Northampton >30

FRANKLIN COUNTY:

Buckley-Greenfield Healthcare Center >30

Charlene Manor & Extended Care Facility 10-30

Poet’s Seat 10-30

BERKSHIRE COUNTY:

Fairview Commons Nursing & Rehabilitation <10

Timberlyn Heights <10

Williamstown Commons >30

ASSISTED LIVING RESIDENCES: