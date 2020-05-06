Most current COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts nursing facilities

(WWLP)– The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MassDPH) has been providing daily and cumulative data on Massachusetts COVID-19 cases and testing, and weekly data on confirmed cases by city/town and residents subject to COVID-19 quarantine.
You can find the daily updated data here.
The following numbers are confirmed COVID-19 cases within nursing homes, rest homes, skilled nursing facilities, and assisted living residences in western Massachusetts:
HAMPDEN COUNTY:
- 16 Acres Healthcare Center Hampden County >30
- Agawam Health Care >10
- CareOne at Holyoke >30
- CareOne at Redstone >30
- Chapin Center >30
- Chicopee Rehab and Nursing Center >10
- Day Brook Village Senior Living >30
- East Longmeadow Skilled Nursing Center >30
- Governor’s Center >30
- Heritage Hall East >30
- Heritage Hall North 10-30
- Heritage Hall West >30
- Julian J Levitt Family Nursing Home >30
- Life Care Center of Wilbraham >30
- Loomis Lakeside at Reeds Landing
- Mont Marie Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center
- Mt. St. Vincent Nursing Home >30
- Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke >30
- Vero Health and Rehab of Hampden <10
- Vero Health and Rehab of Wilbraham >30
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY:
- CareOne at Northampton >30
- Center for Extended Care at Amherst >30
- Elaine Center at Hadley 10-30
- Highview of Northampton >30
FRANKLIN COUNTY:
Buckley-Greenfield Healthcare Center >30
Charlene Manor & Extended Care Facility 10-30
Poet’s Seat 10-30
BERKSHIRE COUNTY:
- Fairview Commons Nursing & Rehabilitation <10
- Timberlyn Heights <10
- Williamstown Commons >30
ASSISTED LIVING RESIDENCES:
- Armbrook Assisted Living >30
- Chestnut Knoll at Glenmeadow <10
- Christopher Heights of Belchertown <10
- East Village Place <10
- Heritage Woods <10
- Landmark at Monastery Heights 10-30
- Loomis Lakeside at Reeds Landing <10
- Mason Wright Assisted Living >30
- Orchard Valley of Wilbraham
- Ruth’s House <10
- The Arbors at Westfield 10-30
- The Reserve at East Longmeadow <10