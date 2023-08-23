CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As much as we don’t like to hear it, our favorite restaurants sometimes close, leaving our appetites never fully satisfied. Dozens of popular restaurants have closed in Massachusetts over the years but some will never be forgotten.

A recent post found on the Massachusetts subreddit asked residents what closed restaurants they miss the most. The thread has so far received more than 180 comments in just a few hours.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the highest-rated response was the Ground Round. The Ground Round was once a popular chain restaurant across the state, including one location in Springfield. Today, there are zero locations left in the Commonwealth. However, the restaurant still has two open locations in Bangor and Hallowell, Maine.

Here are some of the other restaurants mentioned in the thread:

Hu Ke Lau in Chicopee

Abdow’s Big Boy (Several locations)

Ponderosa Steakhouse

Kahunaville at the Holyoke Mall

Cactus Pete’s in Worcester

Piccadilly Pub in West Springfield, Sturbridge

The Flaming Pit at the Eastfield Mall

Although Friendly’s still has several locations open across the state, some commenters mentioned they will miss their local locations that closed over the years, such as the recent closure in Palmer.