CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A recent survey, done by Smart Home Solutions, shows that the Netflix Original “Peaky Blinders” is Massachusetts’ most searched for crime show on Google.
The BBC original series was picked up by one of the largest streaming services, Netflix, and was reframed into a Netflix Original series. “Peaky Blinders” stars Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, and the late Helen McCrory who is also known for her role as “Narcissa Malfoy” in the Harry Potter Franchise.
This 6 season crime show is set in 1919 Britain and follows one of the most powerful gangs in Britain, the Peaky Blinders. This plot has captivated many viewers including many in Massachusetts.
Most searched Netflix crime show by state:
- Alabama: The Blacklist
- Alaska: Mindhunter
- Arizona: Good Girls
- Arkansas: Good Girls
- California: Good Girls
- Colorado: You
- Connecticut: The Sinner
- Delaware: Good Girls
- Florida: The Blacklist
- Georgia: Good Girls
- Hawaii: You
- Idaho: The Blacklist
- Illinois: Good Girls
- Indiana: Criminal Minds
- Iowa: Criminal Minds
- Kansas: Mindhunter
- Kentucky: Good Girls
- Louisiana: Good Girls
- Maine: The Blacklist
- Maryland: Good Girls
- Massachusetts: Peaky Blinders
- Michigan: Criminal Minds
- Minnesota: Worst Roommate Ever
- Mississippi: The Blacklist
- Missouri: Mindhunter
- Montana: Mindhunter
- Nebraska: Mindhunter
- Nevada: Good Girls
- New Hampshire: You
- New Jersey: Peaky Blinders
- New Mexico: Good Girls
- New York: Peaky Blinders
- North Carolina: Good Girls
- North Dakota: Mindhunter
- Ohio: Good Girls
- Oklahoma: Good Girls
- Oregon: Mindhunter
- Pennsylvania: Peaky Blinders
- Rhode Island: Peaky Blinders
- South Carolina: The Blacklist
- South Dakota: Worst Roommate Ever
- Tennessee: The Blacklist
- Texas: Good Girls
- Utah: Peaky Blinders
- Vermont: The Blacklist
- Virginia: Criminal Minds
- Washington: Mindhunter
- West Virginia: NCIS
- Wisconsin: Mindhunter
- Wyoming: NCIS
With crime shows being one of the top viewed genres on Netflix, this begged the question, “does watching crime TV make Americans take their home security more seriously?” The short answer is yes. In the Smart Home Solutions survey, they asked 1,100 people this question. 81% of people said that they were more concerned about their home security after consuming crime show media. Out of the 81% that responded yes, 36% were concerned about being robbed after watching a crime show.
Among the most searched crime shows is ‘Good Girls’, ‘The Blacklist’, and ‘Criminal Minds’.