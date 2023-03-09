SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People in Massachusetts are researching sportsbooks ahead of the online bets launching Friday.

BetMassachusetts.com researched which sportsbook people in Massachusetts were researching the most on Google in the last 12 months. The most popular search was DraftKings for online sports gambling.

DraftKings was established in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matthew Kalish, and Paul Liberman, former Vistaprint employees, according to Wikipedia. The online sportsbook is available in 20 states.

“It was just over 10 years ago when we launched DraftKings from a spare bedroom in Watertown, and now, we are proud to have the opportunity to deliver a safe and legal sports betting product to millions of diehard sports fans across Massachusetts,” said Jason Robins, DraftKings’ co-founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. “This launch will mark a major milestone for our company, and we’re proud to become the hometown sportsbook for customers in the Commonwealth.”

WynnBET is associated with Wynn Resorts casino and launched its in-person sports wagering at Encore Boston Harbor. The sportsbook app is available in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, and Virginia.

BetMGM is associated with MGM Resorts and launched its in-person sports wagering at MGM Springfield. The online sportsbook was launched in August 2019 and is available in 20 states.

Top sportsbooks searched in Massachusetts

DraftKings: 83,760 searches WynnBET: 60,600 searches BetMGM: 53,160 searches FanDuel: 50,880 searches Caesars: 47,640 searches BallyBet: 37,640 searches Penn National (Barstool): 32,280 searches Betr: 32,160 searches BetFanatics: 23,880 searches Betway: 21,960 searches

These online sports wagering operators are approved for temporary licenses in Massachusetts:

BetMGM

BallyBet

Barstool Sportsbook (Penn Sports Interactive)

Betr

Caesars Sportsbook

DraftKings

Fanatics

FanDuel

WynnBet

BallyBet and Fanatics will not be launching their products until May 2023.

MGM Springfield, Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville, and Encore Boston Harbor in Everett began accepting in-person sports wagers on January 31st. Online sports wagering begins at 10 a.m. on March 10th in Massachusetts. Former Governor Baker signed the sports wager bill into law on August 10, 2022.