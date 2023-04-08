BROCKTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A mother had to drop her children from the second floor of a three-story building as firefighters knocked down a massive fire in Brockton on Friday night.

The chief of the Brockton Fire Department said that the blaze started around 10 p.m. on the area of Montello Street. Seven people were trapped inside the building and some had to jump out of a second floor window before firefighters even got there.

One woman broke her bedroom window and dropped her three kids down to their father and police below. The woman says she was especially worried about her 3-year-old son who has severe asthma.

There were no reported injuries.