Mother’s day begins for restaurants in Western Mass

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Mother’s day weekend is always big for the restaurant industry as many families will be taking their mom out for a special meal.

Reservations are already closed for some restaurants in western Massachusetts for mother’s day brunch, as more families are eager to get out for the holiday.

Mother’s day in the United States is an annual holiday celebrated on the mothers, motherhood, and maternal bonds, as well as the positive contributions that they make to society and to their families, many families will be showing their appreciation for their moms this mother’s day by dining out.

Last year most people couldn’t come together because of the pandemic so it is expected to be a busy day for restaurants.

According to a survey by the National Retail Federation, this year 45 percent of consumers will be gifting a special outing for their mom, the Munich Haus in Chicopee will also be holding brunch today.

Many restaurants are doing reservations only for mother’s day brunch so make sure to check in before going out.