Motorcycle groups and veteran organizations to honor bikers killed in NH crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People are remembering the seven motorcycle riders that were killed in the deadly crash in Randolph, New Hampshire last week.

The funerals for the seven victims of the crash are expected to be held in the next few days and motorcycle clubs across that state will be in attendance.

Many of the members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club are veterans, so members of the military are honoring them.

22News spoke with Massachusetts VFW State Commander Jeffery Najarian, who is remembering the way the Jarheads helped veterans.

“We live that,” Najarian said, “that’s what we do. And in the process of helping other veterans, the Jarheads were great at doing that. The fundraisers they had always benefited somebody else.”

Najarian also said it’s important to be mindful of motorcycles on the road and that riders should always be extra cautious.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, motorcycle riders account for 13 percent of highway deaths.