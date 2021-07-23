Motorcycle rider injured in crash on I-91 in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – A motorcycle rider was seriously injured in a crash on I-91 south at the Chicopee curve.

Three southbound lanes were closed as of 1 p.m. Friday afternoon. Traffic is being diverted through the breakdown lane. The left northbound lane is also closed due to the accident.

State Police said the victim in the accident is reported to have serious injuries. The rider has been brought to Baystate Medical Center.

22News will continue to cover this story and bring you new information when it becomes available.