MSP’s Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section (VFAS) recognized for its assistance in Operation We Will Find You.

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WWLP)– The Massachusetts State Police received recognition for their role in a national program that finds missing children.

Operation We Will Find You was a ten week national initiative focused on sixteen geographic locations across the country identifying areas with high clusters of critically missing children, including Massachusetts. It is one of the first nationwide operations of this kind.

The MSP’s Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section (VFAS) took part in the program. Nationally, 169 endangered missing children were recovered and the location and confirmation of safety of 56 others were identified, including 32 in Massachusetts. The children recovered or located included runaways and those abducted by non-custodial persons.

United States Marshal Brian Kyes and Assistant Chief Deputy United States Marshal Matt Lawlor of the USMS District of Massachusetts recently visited Massachusetts State Police General Headquarters in Framingham to thank the VFAS team for their efforts.