MSP Sgt. David Stucenski joined veterinary and paramedical professionals to train students on emergency treatment for police dogs.

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WWLP)– On April 12, 2018, Yarmouth Police Officer Sean Gannon was shot in the line of duty. His K9 partner Nero was also injured in the incident, and at that time Massachusetts law did not allow for Nero’s injuries to be treated by emergency medical personnel.

That all changed in February 2022 when Governor Charlie Baker signed a new law, An Act allowing humane transportation of K9 partners, also known as “Nero’s Law,” which allows emergency medical personnel to offer emergency treatment and transport of K9 partners, including first aid, CPR and lifesaving interventions.

On Tuesday Massachusetts State Police (MSP) Sergeant David Stucenski joined veterinary and paramedical professionals to train students in MassBay Community College emergency medicine students in Nero’s Law.

Sgt. Stucenski’s late K9 partner, Frankie, was the first dog in Massachusetts to receive emergency care by EMS technicians after being shot by a violent suspect in the line of duty in Fitchburg last July. Unfortunately, Frankie did not survive his injuries.

Joining Stucenski and his K9 partner Zekk at MassBay’s Framingham campus were veterinarians Dr. Karen Patti, Dr. Alexis Zallas, and Dr. Kathleen Kanjer, veterinary technicians Jennifer Hurteau and Amy Oliver, and MassBay EMS Program Director Joe Murphy.

The training used live dogs and high-tech dog mannequins.