BOSTON (WWLP) – The MSPCA-Angell and the Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) announced that they are waiving all adoption fees for rabbits, guinea pigs, and birds on Saturday and Sunday.

The event is held because the organization is putting out an urgent call for adopters. This is the 4th fee-waved small pet adoption MSPCA and NEAS have held this year. The shelters in Boston, Methuen, and Cape Cod, along with the NEAS in Salem are pushed to the limit for housing small animals after the Law Enforcement seizure of 19 rabbits.

Photo courtesy of MSPCA-Angell

“Not only are the cages full, but we’re running out of foster homes as well,” said Bryn Rogers, assistant director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell. “We really need adopters to step up and give these animals the loving homes they deserve.”

There are about 200 guinea pigs, rabbits, and birds that are looking for a loving home. If you adopt over the weekend, you will save $85 per rabbit, $30 per guinea pig, and between $15 and $45 per bird.