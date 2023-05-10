METHUEN, Mass. (WWLP) – The MSPCA and NEAS are holding a fee-waived adoptathon for small animals after a huge surrender of guinea pigs from a single home.

The MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) are holding a four-day fee-waived adoptathon for guinea pigs, according to a news release from MSPCA. The event begins on May 11 and ends on May 14, and it follows a large surrender of guinea pigs that have filled shelter space for small animals.

“We took in 45 [guinea pigs] from a single home in Suffolk County,” said Bryn Rogers, MSPCA-Angell assistant director of adoption centers and programs. “The owners thought they had guinea pigs of one sex, but it turned out they had mixed genders and became overwhelmed when baby guinea pigs came along.”

“Some of the surrendered guinea pigs are also pregnant, so we really need to find homes for the guinea pigs currently in our care to ensure we’ve got space for the new arrivals.”

MSPCA and NEAS currently have around 50 guinea pigs available for adoption. “Guinea pigs tend to remain in shelters much longer than cats and dogs,” said Rogers. “They’re usually in our care for about a month, compared to less than two weeks for cats.”

“Given that, and the sheer number of guinea pigs we need to rehome, we decided to extend the adoptathon for the first time to include a couple of extra days in addition to the weekend,” she added. “We hope this will help us get these guys homes, so we’ll still have the ability to take in surrenders as needed.”

During the event, guinea pigs will be available to adopt fee-free, which is a savings of $30. All MSPCA shelters in Boston, Methuen, and Centerville on Cape Cod, as well as NEAS in Salem, are participating.

Registrations are recommended but are not required, and interested adopters may learn more and register at their website.