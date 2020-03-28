Mud season beginning in western Massachusetts with warming weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — With the weather already warming up, mud season is starting in western Massachusetts.

Mud season refers to the time in the early spring when the ground and roads become covered in mud from melting snow and springtime rain.

It’s not just a local issue, mud season occurs anywhere the ground freezes in the winter and thaws in the spring. The mud is primarily an issue in the hilltowns where roads are unpaved. Cars driving on muddy roads create large divots, which can make the roads very difficult to pass, especially as the mud hardens as temperatures drop overnight.

Things won’t get better until the weather continues to warm into April and May. The ground thaws from the surface down, so it’s not until the ground thaws farther down when we’ll see the end of mud season. Once the lower layers thaw, the water will fully be able to soak in, and it won’t just sit near the surface, which is what turns the ground to mud.

It’s not just an issue for driving, fixing these muddy roads can be very expensive for the small towns that have to deal with it.

If you have already seen muddy back roads in western Massachusetts, send your photos to reportit@wwlp.com.

