Multiple injuries reported after MBTA Green Line B Branch subway cars crash

Photo: Boston Fire Department

BOSTON (WWLP) – Train service for the MBTA Green Line has been suspended after two trains collided near Babcock Street late Friday afternoon, Boston fire officials said. 

The collision occurred on Commonwealth Avenue near Harry Agganis Way and multiple people are being evaluated for injuries, according to the Boston Fire Department.  

At this time, the MBTA has suspended the Green Line service on the B Branch and train service has also been suspended between Packard’s Corner and Kenmore. Shuttle buses have replaced the train service until further notice. 

This is developing breaking news.  

