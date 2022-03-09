BOSTON, Mass. (SHNS)–Cities and towns have for years argued that they need at least a $100 million increase in annual state aid for road and bridge maintenance, and on Wednesday they added another argument to their so far unsuccessful pitch: raging inflation.

In the decade since state government first began steering $200 million almost every year to municipalities through the Chapter 90 road funding program, the purchasing power of that appropriation has dropped by “well over 40 percent,” Massachusetts Municipal Association Executive Director Geoff Beckwith told lawmakers.

Years of level-funding the program, albeit with occasional one-time supplemental funding, has forced the state’s 351 municipalities to steer more of their own local tax dollars to road maintenance or scale back the amount of work they can complete, Beckwith said. “Construction inflation has essentially taken away over $80 million of value in the program, and cities and towns are struggling mightily,” he said.

Gov. Charlie Baker this year proposed $200 million in Chapter 90 funding in his final year in office. His bill (H 4358) went before the Transportation Committee for a hearing Wednesday. Baker also suggested adding another $100 million toward reimbursing cities and towns for road repairs, plus $100 million more to repair potholes and other winter damage as part of a $2.4 billion supplemental budget bill (H 4479).

The House’s $1.6 billion version of the bill (H 4532) features $100 million to address winter roadway damage, but not the other $100 million boost.