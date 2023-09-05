SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Who doesn’t appreciate a gooey and delicious slice of cheese pizza? While it may not be the most nutritious meal, the great go-to dinner is still a favorite for many.

We all love our toppings, pepperoni, broccoli, and, yes, even pineapple. However, no other pizza pie can compare to the simplicity and ingenious combination of bread, sauce, and melted cheese that has inspired generations. So grab a slice of the classic pizza slice because September 5th is National Cheese Pizza Day!

If you can’t decide where to get one, these are the top 20 of the best cheese pizzas in western Massachusetts, according to Yelp:

Yelp, a ratings and reviews site, put together the list by evaluating all of the Massachusetts cheese pizza locations on its platform on several factors, including the number and quality of ratings.