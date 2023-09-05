SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Who doesn’t appreciate a gooey and delicious slice of cheese pizza? While it may not be the most nutritious meal, the great go-to dinner is still a favorite for many.
We all love our toppings, pepperoni, broccoli, and, yes, even pineapple. However, no other pizza pie can compare to the simplicity and ingenious combination of bread, sauce, and melted cheese that has inspired generations. So grab a slice of the classic pizza slice because September 5th is National Cheese Pizza Day!
If you can’t decide where to get one, these are the top 20 of the best cheese pizzas in western Massachusetts, according to Yelp:
- Family Pizzeria and Restaurant: 715 Sumner Ave in Springfield
- Peppo’s Pizza: 421 Springfield St in Agawam
- Alessio’s Pizza: 280 Southampton Rd in Westfield
- Fat Tomatoes: 510 Westfield Rd in Holyoke
- Sibie’s Pizza: 481 West St in Amherst
- Pinocchio’s Pizzeria: 122 Main St in Northampton
- Nicky’s Pizza: 1000 Main St in Agawam
- Capri Pizza: 18 Cabot St in Holyoke
- Tony’s Pizza: 108 Boston Rd in Springfield
- Paramount Pizza Slices: 2287 Northampton St in Holyoke
- Vlad’s Fired Pizza (food truck at various locations) Sept. 5th The Farmers Market at Forest Park from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- HighBrow Wood Fired Kitchen & Bar: 12 Crafts Ave in Northampton
- Countrypie Pizza Company: 343 Main St in Ashfield
- Mill River Tavern: 4 Prospect Ct in Hatfield
- Pizza D’Action: 232 Lyman St in Holyoke
- Pan Pizza: 1899 Wilbraham Rd in Springfield
- La Trattoria: 37 State St in Belchertown
- Classic Pizza Blue Note Cafe: 29 Main St in Chester
- Antonio’s: 31 N Pleasant St in Amherst
- A-1 Hilltown Pizza: 35 Main St in Williamsburg
Yelp, a ratings and reviews site, put together the list by evaluating all of the Massachusetts cheese pizza locations on its platform on several factors, including the number and quality of ratings.
