CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday is National Chicken Wing Day!
Wings are an American staple with multiple ways to season, cook, and eat! Saturday, July 29th is National Chicken Wing Day formed in 1977 when the city of Buffalo issued an official proclamation celebrating Anchor Bar co-owner Frank Bellissimo.
Hot wings, buffalo wings, BBQ wings, crispy wings, ranch dressing, bleu cheese, and celery are among the many choices that can be found on menus across these top 20 best chicken wing spots in western Massachusetts, according to Yelp:
- Hangar Pub & Grill – various locations
- Antonio’s Pizza and Wings – 71 Main St in Easthampton
- Wings Over – various locations
- Wildwood Barbeque – 235 Russell St in Hadley
- Crispy’s Wings-N-Fish – 17 Rutland St in Springfield
- Olde Forge Restaurant – 125 N Main St in Lanesborough
- Toasted Owl – 21 Main St in Northampton
- Local Burger – 16 Main St in Northampton
- Peppo’s Pizza – 421 Springfield St in Agawam
- EB’s Restaurant – 385 Walnut St Ext in Agawam
- Open Door Cafe – 247 Cady St in Ludlow
- Johnny’s Tavern – 30 Boltwood Walk in Amherst
- Wolfie’s Restaurant – 52 S Main St in South Deerfield
- Cim’s Tavern – 429 Fenn St in Pittsfield
- Athena’s Pizza – 65 University Dr in Amherst
- 51 Park Restaurant & Tavern – 51 Park St in Lee
- Holiday Pizza – 3 Elm St in South Deerfield
- Wing Madness – 1287 Liberty St in Springfield
- Northampton Brewery – 11 Brewster Ct in Northampton
- T. Roots – 249 Main St in Northampton
Yelp, a ratings and reviews site, put together the list by evaluating all of the Massachusetts chicken wing spots on its platform on several factors, including the number and quality of ratings.
