CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday is National Chicken Wing Day!

Wings are an American staple with multiple ways to season, cook, and eat! Saturday, July 29th is National Chicken Wing Day formed in 1977 when the city of Buffalo issued an official proclamation celebrating Anchor Bar co-owner Frank Bellissimo.

Hot wings, buffalo wings, BBQ wings, crispy wings, ranch dressing, bleu cheese, and celery are among the many choices that can be found on menus across these top 20 best chicken wing spots in western Massachusetts, according to Yelp:

  1. Hangar Pub & Grill – various locations
  2. Antonio’s Pizza and Wings – 71 Main St in Easthampton
  3. Wings Over – various locations
  4. Wildwood Barbeque – 235 Russell St in Hadley
  5. Crispy’s Wings-N-Fish – 17 Rutland St in Springfield
  6. Olde Forge Restaurant – 125 N Main St in Lanesborough
  7. Toasted Owl – 21 Main St in Northampton
  8. Local Burger – 16 Main St in Northampton
  9. Peppo’s Pizza – 421 Springfield St in Agawam
  10. EB’s Restaurant – 385 Walnut St Ext in Agawam
  11. Open Door Cafe – 247 Cady St in Ludlow
  12. Johnny’s Tavern – 30 Boltwood Walk in Amherst
  13. Wolfie’s Restaurant – 52 S Main St in South Deerfield
  14. Cim’s Tavern – 429 Fenn St in Pittsfield
  15. Athena’s Pizza – 65 University Dr in Amherst
  16. 51 Park Restaurant & Tavern – 51 Park St in Lee
  17. Holiday Pizza – 3 Elm St in South Deerfield
  18. Wing Madness – 1287 Liberty St in Springfield
  19. Northampton Brewery – 11 Brewster Ct in Northampton
  20. T. Roots – 249 Main St in Northampton

Yelp, a ratings and reviews site, put together the list by evaluating all of the Massachusetts chicken wing spots on its platform on several factors, including the number and quality of ratings.

