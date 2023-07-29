CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday is National Chicken Wing Day!

Wings are an American staple with multiple ways to season, cook, and eat! Saturday, July 29th is National Chicken Wing Day formed in 1977 when the city of Buffalo issued an official proclamation celebrating Anchor Bar co-owner Frank Bellissimo.

Hot wings, buffalo wings, BBQ wings, crispy wings, ranch dressing, bleu cheese, and celery are among the many choices that can be found on menus across these top 20 best chicken wing spots in western Massachusetts, according to Yelp:

Yelp, a ratings and reviews site, put together the list by evaluating all of the Massachusetts chicken wing spots on its platform on several factors, including the number and quality of ratings.